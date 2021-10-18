DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Funds/Acquisition Encavis Asset Management AG 18.10.2021 / 07:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News





Encavis Asset Management AG further expands solar portfolio in Western and Southern France for Versicherungskammer

Further acquisition for Special Fund Encavis Infrastructure III - owned exclusively by Versicherungskammer Group

Installed capacity of 65.5 megawatts in total provides green electricity for almost 26,000 households



Neubiberg/Munich, October 18, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (Encavis AM), a subsidiary of the SDAX listed solar and wind farm operator Encavis AG, acquires six solar farms in Western and Southern France with a total generating capacity of 65.5 megawatts (MW) for the Versicherungskammer Group. The acquisition takes place within the Encavis Infrastructure Fund III (EIF III), a special fund exclusively owned by the Versicherungskammer Group and advised by Encavis AM.

The renewable energy farms, which were commissioned between 2018 and 2020, are covered by long-term agreements at attractive conditions. As part of a joint venture, the Luxembourg special fund holds 80 percent of the six solar farms, while 20 percent remains with the project developer who also built all six ground-mounted photovoltaic entities. Encavis AM covers the commercial management of the portfolio.

Isabella Pfaller, Chief Financial Officer of Versicherungskammer Group: "The expansion of renewable energies is a central component of our investment and sustainability strategy. With this investment we are further enhancing our portfolio and making an active contribution to avoid CO 2 emissions."

Karsten Mieth, Speaker of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management AG: "We are consistently diversifying the portfolio of this special fund with this commitment in France."





About Encavis Asset Management AG:



Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.