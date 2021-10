Elkem Makes Aasen Permanent CEO

(PLX AI) – Elkem’s board of directors and Helge Aasen have agreed that Aasen will continue as CEO of Elkem, after serving as interim CEO since June 2021. He assumes the role with immediate effect

He assumes the role with immediate effect