checkAd

First Cyclotron Removed from Seneffe Production Facility by SCK CEN

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 07:21  |  13   |   |   

Decommissioning the first step in Telix Pharmaceuticals’ plan to commence production of medical radioisotopes in Europe

MELBOURNE, Australia and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) and SCK CEN (the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre) today announce that the first of two cyclotrons has been removed from the Company’s licensed radiopharmaceutical production facility in Brussels (Seneffe), Belgium. This follows the Belgian Agence Fédérale de Contrôle Nucléaire (AFCN) acceptance of Telix’s decommissioning dossier in July,1 submitted with the support of SCK CEN.

The cyclotron – weighing approximately 22 tonnes – was successfully removed by SCK CEN, a leader in nuclear safety and facility decommissioning. The cyclotron was extracted in one piece and will be further dismantled at SCK CEN’s site in Mol, Belgium. This approach is unique, even by international standards. Once the second cyclotron has been removed later this year, Telix will be able to formally commence the build-out of a new state-of-the-art facility for medical radioisotope production and drug product manufacturing.

"Thanks to a collaborative approach and significant local expertise, Telix will be able to move quickly on establishing the functionality of the Seneffe facility, which is good news for the industry and the local area in terms of employment, partnership opportunities, and economic development. The sooner Telix can start production, the sooner these important products can reach cancer patients," stated Michel Estas, decommissioning expert at SCK CEN.

Jérôme Dadoumont, Project Manager at SCK CEN added, "We are trying to recycle – in a cost-effective way – as much material as possible and give it a second useful life. SCK CEN will be dismantling the components and purifying metals chemically or, where that is not viable, taking components for safe storage or disposal. Thanks to previous projects, we have built up extensive experience and have mastered the applicable regulations and techniques. This project will allow us to renew and refine our knowledge.”

Sébastien Linard de Guertechin, General Manager of the Seneffe Facility stated, “Telix is delighted to be working with SCK CEN for the decommissioning. Our close collaboration during the preparation phase confirmed our trust in SCK CEN as an exemplary and highly competent partner to complete such a decommissioning project. We are confident that the removal of this cyclotron will be safely and responsibly handled by SCK CEN. Technical support from Be.Sure, our radioprotection expert, was also a key element of this success.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Cyclotron Removed from Seneffe Production Facility by SCK CEN Decommissioning the first step in Telix Pharmaceuticals’ plan to commence production of medical radioisotopes in EuropeMELBOURNE, Australia and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
PowerTap’s 49% owned AES CEO Pinakin Patel Joins PowerTap Advisory Board
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Philips delivers Q3 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with a 7.6% comparable sales decline due to ...
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...