First Cyclotron Removed from Seneffe Production Facility by SCK CEN

Decommissioning the first step in Telix Pharmaceuticals’ plan to commence production of medical radioisotopes in Europe

MELBOURNE, Australia and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) and SCK CEN (the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre) today announce that the first of two cyclotrons has been removed from the Company’s licensed radiopharmaceutical production facility in Brussels (Seneffe), Belgium. This follows the Belgian Agence Fédérale de Contrôle Nucléaire (AFCN) acceptance of Telix’s decommissioning dossier in July,1 submitted with the support of SCK CEN.



The cyclotron – weighing approximately 22 tonnes – was successfully removed by SCK CEN, a leader in nuclear safety and facility decommissioning. The cyclotron was extracted in one piece and will be further dismantled at SCK CEN’s site in Mol, Belgium. This approach is unique, even by international standards. Once the second cyclotron has been removed later this year, Telix will be able to formally commence the build-out of a new state-of-the-art facility for medical radioisotope production and drug product manufacturing.