DGAP-News E+S Rück expects rising reinsurance prices after catastrophic weather events in Germany

E+S Rück expects rising reinsurance prices after catastrophic weather events in Germany

E+S Rück expects rising reinsurance prices after catastrophic weather events in Germany

  •  Accumulation of large losses from natural perils and the pandemic combined with drag on profitability caused by low interest rates and inflation necessitate higher prices in primary insurance and reinsurance
  • Sustained strong demand for high-quality protection from financially robust reinsurers
  • Focus on long-term customer partnerships and comprehensive range of products and services

Hannover, 18 October 2021: E+S Rückversicherung AG, the Hannover Re subsidiary responsible for the Group's German business, expects higher prices - in some areas markedly so - and improved conditions in property and casualty reinsurance on the German market following the devastating flood damage in the summer.

"After the terrible severe weather events of June and July, 2021 will go down as one of the costliest years ever for the German market," said Dr. Michael Pickel, Chief Executive Officer of E+S Rück. "We extend our sympathies to everyone who has been and continues to be impacted by the disastrous flooding. As a reinsurer, we are aware of our responsibility and will play our part in overcoming the damage. It is our expectation that many insurers will further expand their reinsurance protection in the wake of these latest losses. Following on from the considerable strains incurred last year from the Covid-19 pandemic, the recent bad weather losses, low interest rates and price rises in the construction industry will lead to an appreciable increase in reinsurance prices."

The disastrous flooding caused by the low-pressure system "Bernd" led to insured market losses in Germany alone well in excess of EUR 8 billion. Added to this were further hail and heavy rainfall events, as a consequence of which 2021 will likely be the year with the largest ever burden of insured losses from natural catastrophes in Germany.

