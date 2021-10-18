checkAd

DGAP-News Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells

Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells

18.10.2021 / 07:34
Daldrup & Söhne AG receives further order from Switzerland for geothermal wells

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 18 Oct. 2021 - The drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has received an order from a regional Swiss consortium for a deviated exploratory well and an optional second well to develop a hydrogeothermal reservoir in the Middle Jura near Vinzel in western Switzerland. The preliminary contract value for the first well is in the mid-single-digit million euro range, while the optional second well reaches a comparable order of magnitude from today's perspective.

From June 2022, the first well is to be drilled with the Drillmec "DS 20" drilling rig with a hook load of 272 tonnes. The planned final depths for all wells are between 2,300 m MD (Measured Depth) and 2,600 m MD and are intended to serve the local district heating supply.

In addition to the contract in the Rhone Valley near Lavey (see Corporate News of 23.06.2021), this is the second contract for Daldrup & Söhne AG for the development of geothermal energy in Western Switzerland. Thus, Daldrup & Söhne AG further expands its good market position in Switzerland for special and exploratory drilling as well as for geothermal drilling.

Daldrup & Söhne AG is currently experiencing a further increase in demand - also due to the rising energy prices for fossil primary energy sources - in particular for drilling services for geothermal projects for the generation of electricity and heat. The potential of geothermal energy as an important component in the mix of renewable energies for a secure and decentralised supply is increasingly coming into focus for governments and companies.

