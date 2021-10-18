AudioValley Confirms Its Promise of Accelerated Growth
Regulatory News:
AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in B2B digital audio solutions, (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / ticker symbol: ALAVY) is today publishing its results for the first half of 2021 and its turnover for the third quarter of 2021. The half-yearly accounts for the period ending 30 June 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors on 15 October 2021.
As stated on 13 July, the turnover for the first half of 2021 shows a remarkable level of growth of 50% (at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2020, amounting to €12.3m (vs. €8.5m in 2020). This reflects the strong recovery felt from the beginning of the year in the Targetspot audio content monetisation division. This is despite the fact that COVID is still having a negative impact on certain European countries.
Targetspot, which accounts for 91% of the AudioValley Group's business2, achieved half year revenues of €11.2m, up 56.3% at cer on H1 2020. Several months of record growth
were recorded in Q2 in the US, the main driver of this growth. Advertiser spend budgets resulted in excellent half year revenues in the US, up 72% at cer compared to H1 2020. In our view, this is a
clear signal of the accelerating trend towards digital audio in advertising spend.
The division's European business also performed very well, with growth of 27.5% compared to H1 2020.
Jamendo, the music licensing and rights management business, was still feeling the impact of the pandemic heavily in Q1, but recovered strongly in Q2 to end the half year up 5.1% on H1 2020, at €1.2m. Several talented individuals have been hired to work on the division's commercial growth strategy.
FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2021
|
IFRS Consolidated Statement of Income
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
30/06/2021
|
30/06/2020
|
Variation
|
Turnover
|
12,332
|
8,676
|
+42.1%
|
Cost of sales
|
(6,511)
|
(4,631)
|
+40.6%
|
Staff costs
|
(4,471)
|
(2,780)
|
+60.8%
|
Other administrative and commercial costs
|
Wertpapier
