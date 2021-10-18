AudioValley Confirms Its Promise of Accelerated Growth

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in B2B digital audio solutions, (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / ticker symbol: ALAVY) is today publishing its results for the first half of 2021 and its turnover for the third quarter of 2021. The half-yearly accounts for the period ending 30 June 2021 were approved by the Board of Directors on 15 October 2021.

As stated on 13 July, the turnover for the first half of 2021 shows a remarkable level of growth of 50% (at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2020, amounting to €12.3m (vs. €8.5m in 2020). This reflects the strong recovery felt from the beginning of the year in the Targetspot audio content monetisation division. This is despite the fact that COVID is still having a negative impact on certain European countries.