Hannover Re Subsidiary E+S Rück Sees Rising Reinsurance Prices After Catastrophic Weather Events in Germany

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 07:34  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Hannover Re subsidiary E S Rück expects rising reinsurance prices after catastrophic weather events in Germany.Accumulation of large losses from natural perils and the pandemic combined with drag on profitability caused by low interest …

  • (PLX AI) – Hannover Re subsidiary E+S Rück expects rising reinsurance prices after catastrophic weather events in Germany.
  • Accumulation of large losses from natural perils and the pandemic combined with drag on profitability caused by low interest rates and inflation necessitate higher prices in primary insurance and reinsurance, company says
  • The disastrous flooding caused by the low-pressure system "Bernd" led to insured market losses in Germany alone well in excess of EUR 8 billion, the company said
