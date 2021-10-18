Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 07:32 | | 59 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger … (PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger … (PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.

Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger than anticipated impact of the global semiconductor shortage on car production

In Automotive Catalysts, the impact of the semiconductor shortage on car production is proving more severe than was anticipated at the end of July

In Rechargeable Battery Materials, demand patterns for NMC cathode materials reflect adjustments in EV production and qualification schedules as a result of the semiconductor shortage

This shortage is expected to continue impacting EV qualifications and production well into next year, resulting in a postponement of the start of commercial production in Umicore’s greenfield cathode materials plant in Nysa, Poland to the second quarter of 2022



