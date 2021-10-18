Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage
- (PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.
- Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger than anticipated impact of the global semiconductor shortage on car production
- In Automotive Catalysts, the impact of the semiconductor shortage on car production is proving more severe than was anticipated at the end of July
- In Rechargeable Battery Materials, demand patterns for NMC cathode materials reflect adjustments in EV production and qualification schedules as a result of the semiconductor shortage
- This shortage is expected to continue impacting EV qualifications and production well into next year, resulting in a postponement of the start of commercial production in Umicore’s greenfield cathode materials plant in Nysa, Poland to the second quarter of 2022
