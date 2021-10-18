checkAd

Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 07:32  |  59   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger …

  • (PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.
  • Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger than anticipated impact of the global semiconductor shortage on car production
  • In Automotive Catalysts, the impact of the semiconductor shortage on car production is proving more severe than was anticipated at the end of July
  • In Rechargeable Battery Materials, demand patterns for NMC cathode materials reflect adjustments in EV production and qualification schedules as a result of the semiconductor shortage
  • This shortage is expected to continue impacting EV qualifications and production well into next year, resulting in a postponement of the start of commercial production in Umicore’s greenfield cathode materials plant in Nysa, Poland to the second quarter of 2022


Umicore Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage (PLX AI) – Umicore now expects adjusted EBIT to approach EUR 1 billion, down from the previous outlook of "slightly exceeding EUR 1 billion" for the full year 2021.Says new outlook reflects the recent decline in PGM prices, as well as a stronger …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TF Bank Focuses on Organic Growth to Double Loan Portfolio by 2025
Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract
Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage
Mowi Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations
Philips Q3 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,230 Million
Avanza Q3 Adjusted EPS SEK 3.1 vs. Estimate SEK 2.9
Arjo Resumed with Buy at Nordea
Vestas Reorganizes Asia Operations; Sees Rapid Offshore Expansion
TF Bank Q3 EPS SEK 3.28 vs. Estimate SEK 3.2
Hannover Re Subsidiary E+S Rück Sees Rising Reinsurance Prices After Catastrophic Weather Events ...
Titel
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade