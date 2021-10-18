Bigben finalizes the acquisition of Metronic

(Home Digital Life business unit of HF Company)





Bigben announces the completion of the acquisition of METRONIC within its Audio/Telco Division.

METRONIC is the European leader in image processing with a strong position in connected audio-video.

Founded in 1987 by Yves Bouget, METRONIC, a recognized player in its sector, designs and distributes innovative products for broadcasting and receiving images in the home (TV and audio accessories, amplifiers, decoders, connectors, headsets, speakers, etc.) as well as telephone accessories and audio products. METRONIC brand products are distributed through a variety of channels, notably through the largest national retailers in each country.

METRONIC has offices in France (Tours), Spain and Italy, and employs approximately 90 people. Including its subsidiaries, METRONIC posted sales of 24 M€ and EBITDA of 1.9 M€ as of December 31, 2020.

Many synergies between the two entities

With the acquisition of METRONIC, the Bigben Group is integrating a renowned player that will greatly contribute to the development of its Audio/Telco business.

This operation thus offers the Audio/Telco unit of the Bigben Group a new growth vector and presents numerous synergies, in particular:

Complementary ranges and distribution networks

Listings in channels not yet fully exploited by Bigben: BtoB markets, DIY superstores, etc.

Acceleration of international development particularly in Italy and Spain, thanks to dedicated subsidiaries

E-commerce sales

Mr. Eric Tabone, President of METRONIC, will manage the Company with a great autonomy in order to pursue and accelerate METRONIC's current development strategy.