Equinor ASA Notifiable trading
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 18.10.2021, 07:45 | 20 | 0 |
On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 October 2021 purchased 472,560 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.
The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 228.98 per share.
Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 11,925,855 shares.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0