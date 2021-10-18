dievini explains reasons for changes in shareholdings in CureVac due to legal restructuring and obligations under a share program

Walldorf, Germany, October 18, 2021 - dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG ("dievini"), a holding company of SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp with an investment focus on innovative biotechnology companies, announced today that it and certain related parties filed on October 15, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission an amendment to its Schedule 13D with respect to the common shares of CureVac.

The amendment was required due to the implementation of holding entities on the shareholder level of dievini as well as the fulfillment of dievini's obligations to transferring shares to CureVac within the virtual shares program for its management board and selected key members. Due to these changes and reduction in the beneficial ownership, the amendment was required by law without undue delay.

In addition, the amendment reported that dievini and/or the other reporting persons in the Schedule 13D contemplate to sell some of their CureVac shares in connection with the planned distribution by dievini of CureVac common shares to reporting persons. There are currently no plans to sell larger blocks of shares on the market. Moreover, dievini and Dietmar Hopp intend to remain the main shareholders.

The amendment does not reflect any intent of dievini to exit its investment in CureVac nor does it change dievini's confidence in and commitment to CureVac.

As of today, dievini has no registered shares for a sale.

The amendment was filed by dievini to comply with its beneficial ownership reporting requirements under the United States securities laws and was done so without the involvement of CureVac's management.

dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG is a holding company of SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp with an investment focus on innovative biotechnology companies. dievini holds investments in nine companies - seven in Germany, one in Switzerland, one in Italy - almost all of which are developing diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines against serious diseases such as cancer, bacterial and viral infections, and neurodegenerative disorders based on deep clinical-molecular expertise and novel therapeutic approaches. So far, approximately 1.4 billion euros have been invested in biotechnology companies.

