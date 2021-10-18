checkAd

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 256,569 285.44 73,235,429
11 October 2021 38,000 295.35 11,223,270
12 October 2021 35,000 294.57 10,309,817
13 October 2021 37,991 297.40 11,298,459
14 October 2021 40,000 300.80 12,031,872
15 October 2021 40,000 310.60 12,423,864
Accumulated under the programme 447,560 291.63 130,522,711

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,039,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.19% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

