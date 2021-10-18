Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
FERGUSON PLC ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / On October 14, 2021 the …
FERGUSON PLC ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / On October 14, 2021 the Company granted the following awards to Executive Directors and/or PDMRs under the following plans:
Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")
Awards were made to two Executive Directors as set out in the table below:
|Executive Director
|
Conditional share awards
|K Murphy
|
28,719
|W Brundage
|
11,449
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") and Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")
Awards were made to ten PDMRs as set out in the table below under the POSP and OSP:
|PDMR
|
POSP Conditional share awards
|
OSP Conditional share awards
|J Cross
|
9,504
|
2,036
|A Devine
|
5,970
|
1,279
|I Graham
|
8,005
|
1,715
|A Hutcherson
|
5,259
|
1,127
|S Long
|
7,904
|
1,693
|V Morrissey
|
4,920
|
1,054
|M Sajor
|
7,821
|
1,675
|J Schlicher
|
6,610
|
1,416
|W Thees
|
7,612
|
1,631
|J Williams
|
3,180
|
681
The awards were granted as conditional share awards. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting.
The LTIP and POSP awards will only vest upon, normally, continued employment and the achievement of certain corporate performance conditions measured over a three year period. Full details of the relevant performance conditions for the LTIP award can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts 2021. The POSP award vesting is dependent on the achievement of adjusted operating profit growth performance conditions also tested over a three year period. Subject to, normally, continued employment and the meeting of the performance conditions, the LTIP and POSP conditional awards will vest on October 14, 2024.
The OSP awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued employment with the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
28,719
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Brundage
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
11,449
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Cross
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
9,504
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Cross
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
2,036
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Devine
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
5,970
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Devine
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,279
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
8,005
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,715
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alex Hutcherson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer, USA
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
5,259
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alex Hutcherson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer, USA
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,127
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
7,904
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,693
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Victoria Morrissey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Marketing Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
4,920
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Victoria Morrissey
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Marketing Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,054
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Sajor
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
7,821
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Sajor
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,675
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
6,610
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,416
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
7,612
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
1,631
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
3,180
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
The grant of conditional shares under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
$0.00
|
681
|
USD - US Dollars
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable
$0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2021-10-14; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a Trading Venue
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
October 18, 2021
|
