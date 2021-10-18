checkAd

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 08:00  |  38   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease with The Janus Property Company ("Janus") for a new custom-designed and built laboratory in the Mink Building, located in the Manhattanville Factory District …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease with The Janus Property Company ("Janus") for a new custom-designed and built laboratory in the Mink Building, located in the Manhattanville Factory District of New York, adjacent to Columbia University and City College.

The Company's new 10,000 rentable square feet lab will include two clean rooms purpose-built by Janus, allowing it to pursue commercialisation of its major cell therapy product candidates by manufacturing cells in-house, starting with its HEMO-CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

The Mink Building, located on West 126th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, has been completely re-built by Janus while preserving and enhancing the building's singular industrial charms. The building features expansive ceiling heights and flexible, technology-enabled office and lab settings.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "I am very excited to be on the West Side of Manhattan in the historic Manhattanville Factory District. Having toured every life sciences option in the New York City area, the choice for our lab's continued growth was clear. With several current and future vivarium options, the opportunity to collaborate with nearby Columbia University and City College, the convenient location for our staff, and Janus's commitment to the life sciences industry and our company, the Mink Building represents an unmatched combination of advantages. We will be growing our staff and operations significantly over the next three years, and this lab and building provide us everything we need. Janus also provides us with the critical flexibility we need for our future, by allowing us to grow out of this lab and into its numerous other properties in the District without penalty."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Seite 1 von 3
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease with The Janus Property Company ("Janus") for a new custom-designed and built laboratory in the Mink Building, located in the Manhattanville Factory District …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announces CDX Licence Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Half-Year Report
Accesswire | Analysen