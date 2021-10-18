Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease with The Janus Property Company ("Janus") for a new custom-designed and built laboratory in the Mink Building, located in the Manhattanville Factory District …

The Company's new 10,000 rentable square feet lab will include two clean rooms purpose-built by Janus, allowing it to pursue commercialisation of its major cell therapy product candidates by manufacturing cells in-house, starting with its HEMO-CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease with The Janus Property Company ("Janus") for a new custom-designed and built laboratory in the Mink Building, located in the Manhattanville Factory District of New York, adjacent to Columbia University and City College.

The Mink Building, located on West 126th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, has been completely re-built by Janus while preserving and enhancing the building's singular industrial charms. The building features expansive ceiling heights and flexible, technology-enabled office and lab settings.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "I am very excited to be on the West Side of Manhattan in the historic Manhattanville Factory District. Having toured every life sciences option in the New York City area, the choice for our lab's continued growth was clear. With several current and future vivarium options, the opportunity to collaborate with nearby Columbia University and City College, the convenient location for our staff, and Janus's commitment to the life sciences industry and our company, the Mink Building represents an unmatched combination of advantages. We will be growing our staff and operations significantly over the next three years, and this lab and building provide us everything we need. Janus also provides us with the critical flexibility we need for our future, by allowing us to grow out of this lab and into its numerous other properties in the District without penalty."

