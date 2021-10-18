Photon Energy Group Receives Second Party Opinion for its New Bond Issuance from imug | rating

- Photon Energy Group has successfully finalised its Green Financing Framework, detailing how the proceeds of its upcoming green bond issuance will be applied to green objectives.

- As confirmed by imug | rating, the framework is aligned with the four core components of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA)'s Green Bond Principles 2021.

- The Green Financing Framework, together with imug | rating's Second Party Opinion, represent a further step in the Company's effort to increase the incorporation of environmental considerations into its operations.



Amsterdam - 18 October 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group' or the 'Company'), an Amsterdam-based renewable energy company delivering solar energy and clean water solutions around the world, has obtained a second party opinion from imug | rating, an independent institution in Germany, on the Company's Green Financing Framework, thus taking another step towards the issuance of its new Green EUR Bond 2021/2027.

"We're very proud to have received this Second Party Opinion from imug | rating confirming that the framework for our first green bond issuance is in line with the Green Bond Principles 2021. It underlines our commitment to sustainable development, offers prospective investors an insight into the sustainability aspects of our financing model and makes clear how this will be reported beyond the issuance process," commented Clemens Wohlmuth, CFO of Photon Energy Group.

As announced last week, the Company is now set to issue the bond, with a principal amount of up to EUR 50 million and an interest rate of 6.50 % p.a., to be paid on a quarterly basis. The net proceeds will be used to finance and refinance the development and construction of photovoltaic power plants, allowing Photon Energy Group to contribute further to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. The Prospectus of this green bond was approved on 12 October 2021.