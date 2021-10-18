checkAd

Solutions 30 wins two service contracts worth nearly €50 million in French overseas territories

Operating in Martinique, Guadeloupe, and French Guiana since 2018, Solutions 30 continues to expand and to support its high-profile clients in French overseas territories. Today, the group announced the signing of two new contracts. The first one, signed with Orange, involves the deployment of fiber optics in French Guiana. The second one, signed with EDF, is for the retrofit of electrical installations in Guadeloupe and Saint Martin. This contract marks the entry of Solutions 30’s energy business in the Caribbean.

Commenting on these two new commercial successes, João Martinho, COO in charge of Performance, said: “This is another mark of confidence of our customer in our solutions and we are pleased to support their operations in French overseas territories. These new contracts demonstrate our ability to build solid, long-term partnerships with leading service providers. The expertise of our local teams as well as the quality of our services in France and in its overseas territories were decisive in winning these contracts. We were already present in the French overseas territories through our telecoms business. We are now offering solutions for the energy sector, which has significant potential.”

Solutions 30 helps deploy fiber optics in French Guiana

Solutions 30 will operate on behalf of Orange to deploy a new publicly funded FFTH network in French Guiana. Solutions 30 has been supporting Orange in the Caribbean since 2018, particularly in French Guiana, by providing maintenance services for its ADSL installations. This contract opens a new chapter in the group’s collaboration with Orange.

Solutions 30 works with EDF in Guadeloupe and Saint Martin

Solutions 30 is deploying its energy business alongside EDF in the French overseas territories. The group has won a 4-year contract to carry out technical work to retrofit EDF connections in Guadeloupe and Saint Martin.

Solutions 30 is applying its tried-and-true development strategy in these French overseas territories. This strategy consists of establishing itself in a region, first with its telecoms service offering, before deploying the full range of its skills and know-how.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions 30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

