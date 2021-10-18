checkAd

SpineGuard Strengthens Its Intellectual Property With a New Patent Granted in the USA

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today the grant of a new patent in the United States, following grants in China, Japan, Mexico, France, Israel, Russia and Singapore. This patent discloses certain characteristics of the DSG technology that optimize its real time implementation.

Stéphane Bette, Deputy CEO and cofounder of SpineGuard, said: “Since its foundation, SpineGuard has been developing, deploying and fine-tuning its tissue electrical conductivity local measurement technology for securing and streamlining the placement of implants in bone, manually or with robotic assistance, while decreasing the dangerous systematic reliance on X-ray imaging. Our intellectual property portfolio keeps expanding and the validated invention perfects our technology and affirms its uniqueness in the long term, a key asset in the context of our strategic discussions with potential industry partners. The grant of this major patent in the United States coincides with the ongoing strengthening of our commercial organization in the largest market of our sector.

Since its inception, SpineGuard develops and maintains a significant IP portfolio now reaching 15 patent families totaling 78 patents and applications as well as 3 trademarks, in the major geographies such as Europe, USA and China.

SpineGuard is focused on the following priorities while striving to remain close to breakeven:

  1. Boost commercial activities with the launch of the DSG-Connect visual interface.
  2. Implement DSG technology in ortho-robotics through the deployment of AI algorithms, new scientific evidence, and additional patents.
  3. Intensify the collaboration with ConfiDent ABC for the dental application and co-develop a new generation of products embedding the DSG technology.
  4. Affirm the company’s technological shift and sign strategic partnerships in particular for the use of DSG technology in the robotic field.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 85,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Seventeen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

