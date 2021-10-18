Hoylu AB (publ) carries out a SEK 19.2 million convertible loan notes issue and calls for EGM to resolve on a SEK 0.9 million convertible loan notes issue to board members

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Hoylu AB (publ) (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) has, with support of authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 21 May 2021, carried out a directed issue of convertible loan notes corresponding to a value of SEK 19.2 million. Furthermore, the Company’s shareholder Fougner Invest AS has proposed that the Company’s extraordinary general meeting resolves on a directed issue of convertible loan notes of SEK 0.9 million towards COO Truls Baklid and CFO Karl Wiersholm and the board members Johan Lindqvist and Hans Othar Blix. Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting for resolution on the directed issue will be announced through a separate press release.

The right to subscribe for convertible loan notes in the directed issue resolved by the Board of Directors is vested in Fougner Invest AS, Trellevika Invest AS, Fredrik Fougner, Alden AS, TTC Invest AS, Bimo Kapital AS, Helling Invest AS, Andreas Martinussen, Torsen Tankers & Towers AS, Camelback Holding AS, Camelback Eiendom AS, Nucleus Life AG, OneTwo3 AS, Norse Partners AS, Norse AS, Erling Johnsen A/S, Navesta AS, Staco AS, Anglo Invest AS, Frenisa AS, KES AS, Karl-Erik Staubo, and Libert AS (the “Investors”). The reasons for the deviation from shareholders’ preemption rights are to raise capital in a cost and time effective manner, diversify the ownership of the Company. The proceeds from the directed issues will be used to increase the Company’s working capital to enable continued operations and growth. The directed issue to the Investors has been carried out with support of the authorization granted at the annual general meeting on 21 May 2021.

The right to subscribe for convertible loan notes in the directed issue proposed by Fougner Invest AS are the Board members and executives Johan Lindqvist, Hans Othar Blix, Karl Wiersholm, and Truls Baklid. Full details about the proposal will be included in the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting. The proposed directed issue to the Board members and executives is subject to the so-called Leo Act (Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act). Notice convening an extraordinary general meeting for resolution on the directed issue will be announced through a separate press release.