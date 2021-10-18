Uponor publishes January-September 2021 interim report on 28 October 2021

Uponor Corporation’s January-September 2021 interim report will be published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 at 08:00 EET. The report will be available on www.uponorgroup.com after publishing.

A live webcast will be arranged for analysts, fund managers, investors, and representatives of the media, starting at 10:00 EET. The webcast, hosted by Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, and Minna Yrjönmäki, CFO, can be viewed from https://platform.goodmood.fi/goodmood/uponor/interim-results-briefing- ... or Uponor’s IR app.

The recorded webcast can be viewed from the above website and the app shortly after the live webcast.



