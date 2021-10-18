Avaya Experience Builders Aligns Avaya Services, Partners and Developers to Help Customers Build Better AI-Powered Experiences

GITEX Technology Week-- Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today unveiled Avaya Experience Builders, globally aligning Avaya’s services, partners and developers into an ecosystem designed to help enterprises build better experiences for employees and customers, wherever and whenever communications and collaboration happen. The needs of customers have changed dramatically, and this ecosystem is uniquely positioned to deliver next-generation customer and employee experiences through the Avaya OneCloud AI-powered experience platform.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“How people feel about their interactions with companies is now more important than the products and services they buy, and every business must orchestrate memorable moments that shape customer and employee engagement, satisfaction and loyalty,” said Jim Chirico, CEO, Avaya. “Enterprises are looking to Avaya for specific expertise in building those better experiences. They can’t be delivered with monolithic apps in a cloud world. They must be composable. Experience Builders can deliver the tailored, engaging and effortless communications and collaboration that enable businesses to create deeper relationships with customers and drive new sources of revenue.”

Avaya Experience Builders makes it easier for businesses to build and deliver these experiences across their limited or siloed development functions by providing the right amount of co-development support each company needs, whether that’s simply subscribing to tailored existing experiences, developing completely new experiences, or leveraging AI technology to enable end users to self-compose their experiences.

“Building the future requires a new way of thinking about experience design and development,” said Simon Harrison, CMO, Avaya. “Avaya is committed to continue empowering our customers to address new, flexible work challenges with best-in-class innovation. Avaya Experience Builders as a community provides them with unparalleled ‘Total Experience’ development and deployment capabilities. It enables them to better navigate uncharted waters as we all move forward into new realities.”