Billy Goat Brands’ Investee Evanesce Packaging Opening New Manufacturing Plant in South Carolina

The Facility Is Designed to Produce Millions of PLA Straws Per Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that it’s investee business, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (“Evanesce” or the “Investee”), will be opening a new manufacturing facility (the “New Facility”) in Hampton County, South Carolina on October 21, 2021. The New Facility is designed to produce millions of biodegradable straws per day. Billy Goat’s Investee is a sustainable technology innovator that is developing plant-based food containers that are 100% compostable and decompose within 90 days.

The New Facility will enable Evanesce to achieve scale by producing polylactic acid (“PLA”) straws and increase its ability to design and launch new products. Disposable PLA straws are fully biodegradable and are made from renewable starchy plants, such as corn. The Investee also sees the New Facility as an opportunity to invest in local talent, through the creation of 78 new jobs that will further enrich the region and community with economic growth opportunities. In order to commemorate its investment in the community, Evanesce will host an inauguration of the New Facility in South Carolina on the aforementioned date. Among those committed to be in attendance will be the Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey, State Representative Shedron Williams, and State Senator Margie Bright Matthews.

The Company’s recent purchase of a minority share in the Investee marked its fifth addition to a growing portfolio of early-stage companies that are focused on the blue economy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Evanesce develops its food containers using a patented compostable technology and, to date, the business has three issued patents, one pending patent, and seventeen claims. Billy Goat’s investment in Evanesce enables the venture capital platform to enter the green packaging solutions market, while further diversifying its portfolio of sustainable investments in businesses that are similarly aligned with its ESG-based values.