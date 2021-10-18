checkAd

Billy Goat Brands’ Investee Evanesce Packaging Opening New Manufacturing Plant in South Carolina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 09:00  |  43   |   |   

The Facility Is Designed to Produce Millions of PLA Straws Per Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the blue economy, is pleased to announce that it’s investee business, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (“Evanesce” or the “Investee”), will be opening a new manufacturing facility (the “New Facility”) in Hampton County, South Carolina on October 21, 2021. The New Facility is designed to produce millions of biodegradable straws per day. Billy Goat’s Investee is a sustainable technology innovator that is developing plant-based food containers that are 100% compostable and decompose within 90 days.

The New Facility will enable Evanesce to achieve scale by producing polylactic acid (“PLA”) straws and increase its ability to design and launch new products. Disposable PLA straws are fully biodegradable and are made from renewable starchy plants, such as corn. The Investee also sees the New Facility as an opportunity to invest in local talent, through the creation of 78 new jobs that will further enrich the region and community with economic growth opportunities. In order to commemorate its investment in the community, Evanesce will host an inauguration of the New Facility in South Carolina on the aforementioned date. Among those committed to be in attendance will be the Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey, State Representative Shedron Williams, and State Senator Margie Bright Matthews.

The Company’s recent purchase of a minority share in the Investee marked its fifth addition to a growing portfolio of early-stage companies that are focused on the blue economy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Evanesce develops its food containers using a patented compostable technology and, to date, the business has three issued patents, one pending patent, and seventeen claims. Billy Goat’s investment in Evanesce enables the venture capital platform to enter the green packaging solutions market, while further diversifying its portfolio of sustainable investments in businesses that are similarly aligned with its ESG-based values.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Billy Goat Brands’ Investee Evanesce Packaging Opening New Manufacturing Plant in South Carolina The Facility Is Designed to Produce Millions of PLA Straws Per Day VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Billy Goat”) (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
PowerTap’s 49% owned AES CEO Pinakin Patel Joins PowerTap Advisory Board
Umicore revises slightly its 2021 outlook
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...