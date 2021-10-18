checkAd

VALOE CORPORATION HAS AGREED WITH ILMARINEN MUTUAL PENSION INSURANCE COMPANY ON CONVERTING THE CONVERTIBLE BOND 1/2018 INTO A NEW CONVERTIBLE BOND 2/2021

Valoe Corporation                Stock Exchange Release 18 October 2021 at 10.00 (Finnish time)

Valoe Corporation’s (“Valoe”) subordinated Convertible Bond 2/2018 expired on 15 October 2021. Valoe and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, the Promissory Note Holder of the Convertible Bond 2/2018, have negotiated on rearranging the loan and converting it to a new subordinated convertible bond.

Valoe has resolved to issue a Convertible Bond 2/2021 totalling EUR 2,885,993.25, in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights to Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company has subscribed the Convertible Bond 2/2021 against the subscriber’s loan receivable from Valoe and the EUR 120,000 fee (“Fee”) for rearranging the Convertible Bond 2/2018 by converting the loan capital and/or interest receivable and the Fee into the Convertible Bond 2/2021.

The loan period shall commence on the payment date and expire on 15 October 2023 on which date the Convertible Bond 2/2021 shall expire to be repayable in its entirety in accordance with these terms of the loan. An annual interest of eight percent shall be accrued to the capital of the Convertible Bond 2/2021.The Promissory Note Holder of the Convertible Bond 2/2021 is entitled to convert the Promissory Note into the shares of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Bond 2/2021. When the conversion right is being used, the subscription price of one (1) new share of the Company shall be the six-month volume weighted average stock trading price on the period ending on the conversion date less 20 percent. The conversion period of the Convertible Bond commences on 15 October 2022 and terminates on 31 December 2023. After 15 October 2022, the Promissory Note Holder can transfer the Promissory Note freely to a third party. Valoe may repay the loan prematurely at any time.

The shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights are deviated from as the Company’s existing loans are being rearranged in an economical way. Thus, there is from the Company's point of view a weighty financial reason to issue the special rights.

The company has one (1) class of shares.

The terms of the Convertible Bond 2/2021 are, without the technical appendices, attached to this release as Attachment 1.

In Mikkeli on 18 October 2021

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation

