Company Information/Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers17.10.2021St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce proposed merger forEUR3.63 per Atrium share in cashAd hoc announcement - Jersey, 18 October 2021, Atrium European Real EstateLimited (VSE/ Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company" and together with itssubsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that theIndependent Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee") ofAtrium and the board of directors of Gazit Hercules 2020 Limited ("Newco"),which is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe Ltd ("Gazit"), havesigned a definitive merger agreement for a recommended cash acquisition (the"Acquisition") of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital ofAtrium that is not already owned directly or indirectly by Gazit or itsaffiliates for cash at a price of EUR3.63 per Atrium share (the "Offer Price"),including a payment in the amount of EUR3.03 per share in cash paid by Gazit andEUR0.60 per share by way of a cash dividend paid by the Company (the "SpecialDividend").In addition to the increase of the Offer Price, the Independent Committee hasalso negotiated that Atrium shareholders are entitled to receive the pro-ratafunds from operations less maintenance capital expenditure generated between thedate of the last dividend payment and completion of the Acquisition (the"AFFO"). Shareholders will receive both the Offer Price and the AFFO.The Acquisition is to be implemented by means of a statutory merger between theCompany and Newco under Part 18B of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended(the "Merger").The Offer Price reflects an increase of EUR0.28 per share or 8.4% compared tothe initial proposal of Gazit of EUR3.35 per share submitted on 2 August 2021(the "Initial Proposal") as well as the inclusion of additional dividendspayable up to closing, reflective of AFFO. The Offer Price also implies a 23.9%premium to the unaffected share price as of 30 July 2021 (EUR2.93 per share), a