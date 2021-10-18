Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 52/2021 – 18 OCTOBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to
be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|118,539
|795.21
|94,263,750.43
|11 October 2021
|3,500
|786.86
|2,754,026.80
|12 October 2021
|2,713
|791.89
|2,148,400.55
|13 October 2021
|3,500
|801.31
|2,804,588.50
|14 October 2021
|3,500
|808.28
|2,828,993.65
|15 October 2021
|3,500
|809.53
|2,833,364.45
|Accumulated under the program
|135,252
|795.80
|107,633,124.38
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 692,551 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachments
0 Kommentare