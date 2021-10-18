Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 Project After Completing Geological and Geophysical Reconnaissance
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its 4,200-hectare Block 4 Project in northern Chile, where the Company has completed detailed surface geological reconnaissance together with a ground magnetic geophysical survey of the project area.
Pampa Metals' Block 4 project is located along the Cordillera de Domeyko Porphyry Copper Belt in northern Chile, which is host to some of the world's largest copper deposits and mines. The property is located along a highly prolific segment of this Andean mineral belt, centred along trend some 110 km south of the giant La Escondida - Zaldivar copper mining district and 115 km north-northeast of the El Salvador copper mine.
Pampa Metals has a unique property portfolio of eight (8) projects covering a series of greenfield copper and gold targets along the highly productive, world-class mineral belts of northern Chile. The company has a highly qualified board and management, with lengthy experience with major and junior companies, participation in significant discoveries, and multiple decades of experience in South America. Current technical activities include:
- Ongoing geophysical, geochemical, and geological surveys have identified high-quality drill targets on 4 wholly owned projects;
- Recent drilling at 2 of these projects has given clear vectors towards what are interpreted to be mineralised porphyry centers;
- Value-add via third party expenditures with an Option & JV Agreement at 2 additional projects.
Block 4: Summary & Highlights
- Intense quartz-veinlet stockwork in dacitic porphyry intrusion discovered in limited outcrops in center of Block 4 property boundary.
- Characteristic of porphyry gold systems elsewhere.
- Limited outcrops allow for limited rock-chip sampling - results pending.
- Clear, discrete, magnetic high associated with area of quartz-veinlet stockworking.
- No historic drilling associated with this discovered zone of interest.
- Other magnetic features of potential interest occur within the property boundary, including an area with sporadic copper oxides at surface that has been subject to historic (old) RC drilling
(results unknown to the Company).
- Magnetic features of interest under cover to the east and north of the principal zone of interest are associated with lineaments that possibly reflect the extensions of mapped north-south faults.
- Further work programs being planned.
Block 4: Technical Details
