Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 Project After Completing Geological and Geophysical Reconnaissance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to provide an update regarding its 4,200-hectare Block 4 Project in northern Chile, where the Company has completed detailed surface geological reconnaissance together with a ground magnetic geophysical survey of the project area.

Pampa Metals' Block 4 project is located along the Cordillera de Domeyko Porphyry Copper Belt in northern Chile, which is host to some of the world's largest copper deposits and mines. The property is located along a highly prolific segment of this Andean mineral belt, centred along trend some 110 km south of the giant La Escondida - Zaldivar copper mining district and 115 km north-northeast of the El Salvador copper mine.