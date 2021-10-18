Novo Nordisk May See Wegovy Sales of DKK 1.7 Billion Already in Q4, SEB Says
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk may see sales of its obesity drug Wegovy reach DKK 1.7 billion already in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Wegovy sales continue to surprise positively, with rapid uptake in the …
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk may see sales of its obesity drug Wegovy reach DKK 1.7 billion already in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Wegovy sales continue to surprise positively, with rapid uptake in the United States, a high price and expected low rebate levels, SEB said
- Price target raised to DKK 725 from DKK 650; implies 10% upside from Friday’s close
- NOTE: Despite increasing production and introducing 24-hour shifts, Novo is struggling to meet demand for the new drug
