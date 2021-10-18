checkAd

Novo Nordisk May See Wegovy Sales of DKK 1.7 Billion Already in Q4, SEB Says

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 09:08  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk may see sales of its obesity drug Wegovy reach DKK 1.7 billion already in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Wegovy sales continue to surprise positively, with rapid uptake in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk may see sales of its obesity drug Wegovy reach DKK 1.7 billion already in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
  • Wegovy sales continue to surprise positively, with rapid uptake in the United States, a high price and expected low rebate levels, SEB said
  • Price target raised to DKK 725 from DKK 650; implies 10% upside from Friday’s close
  • NOTE: Despite increasing production and introducing 24-hour shifts, Novo is struggling to meet demand for the new drug
Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk May See Wegovy Sales of DKK 1.7 Billion Already in Q4, SEB Says (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk may see sales of its obesity drug Wegovy reach DKK 1.7 billion already in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold. Wegovy sales continue to surprise positively, with rapid uptake in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TF Bank Focuses on Organic Growth to Double Loan Portfolio by 2025
Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract
Umicore Cuts Outlook on PGM Price Decline, Semiconductor Shortage
Mowi Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations
Philips Q3 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,230 Million
Avanza Q3 Adjusted EPS SEK 3.1 vs. Estimate SEK 2.9
Vestas Reorganizes Asia Operations; Sees Rapid Offshore Expansion
Arjo Resumed with Buy at Nordea
TF Bank Q3 EPS SEK 3.28 vs. Estimate SEK 3.2
Hannover Re Subsidiary E+S Rück Sees Rising Reinsurance Prices After Catastrophic Weather Events ...
Titel
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Givaudan Buys DDW, The Color House, with $140 Million in Sales
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
13.10.21Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
PLX AI | Analysen
12.10.21Novo Nordisk Says Making Steady Progress in Stabilizing Wegovy Supply
PLX AI | Analysen
11.10.21Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
PLX AI | Analysen
11.10.21Börse: Es sieht übel aus - aber nur auf den ersten Blick!
Frank Fischer | Kommentare
10.10.21Novo Nordisk: Teuer, aber überaus stabil – woran liegt das?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.10.21Meine 3 erfolgreichsten Dividendenaktien – meine Lektionen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21Novo Nordisk & Shopify: Top-Aktien, die jetzt vielleicht zu teuer sind?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21JPMORGAN stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
24.09.21Novo Nordisk vs. Royal Dutch Shell: Der attraktivere Aktienrückkäufer
The Motley Fool | Kommentare