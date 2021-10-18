checkAd

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy successfully completes purchase of acreage in Wyoming

18.10.2021

18.10.2021 / 09:19
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy successfully completes purchase of acreage in Wyoming
30,000 net acres/804 BOE daily production

Mannheim/Denver. Cub Creek Energy has completed the purchase of approximately 30,000 net acres (121 square kilometers) in Wyoming, USA. In addition to the acreage, the purchase agreement includes interests in 17 producing wells with net daily production of approximately 804 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) as of August 2021.

Cub Creek had signed a purchase agreement in early September and the due diligence check did not reveal any negative findings. Cub Creek will take over the existing production in early November. In the coming months, the development of the undrilled acreage will be intensified and a concept will be prepared. At the same time, Cub Creek will apply for drilling permits in order to be able to start a first drilling program next year.

Mannheim, 18 October 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

