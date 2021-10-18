checkAd

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 51/2021

 

Copenhagen, 18 October 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 October to 15 October 2021:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 2,892,365   366,515,652
11 October 2021 17,481 129.96 2,271,759
12 October 2021 9,122 130.11 1,186,852
13 October 2021 11,126 132.45 1,473,632
14 October 2021 18,931 134.89 2,553,669
15 October 2021 25,000 136.76 3,418,900
Accumulated under the programme 2,974,025   377,420,464

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 11 October – 15 October 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,557,599 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.65% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

