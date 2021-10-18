Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Schibsted Shares Outperform Market After Nordea Upgrade (PLX AI) – Schibsted rose 1% in early trading in a down market after Nordea upgraded the stock to buy from hold. The upgrade was prompted by the recent share price decline, the analysts saidPrice target of NOK 515 implies 17% upside



