Avanza Drops 5% as Cost Guidance Increase Overshadows Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – Avanza shares dropped nearly 5% after the bank forecast accelerating cost increases next year, which overshadowed better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.Avanza continues to see costs rising 15% this year, but said the …
(PLX AI) – Avanza shares dropped nearly 5% after the bank forecast accelerating cost increases next year, which overshadowed better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.Avanza continues to see costs rising 15% this year, but said the …
- (PLX AI) – Avanza shares dropped nearly 5% after the bank forecast accelerating cost increases next year, which overshadowed better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.
- Avanza continues to see costs rising 15% this year, but said the recruitment rate is accelerated as a result of the strong growth, and the cost increase for 2022 is therefore estimated at around 20%
- Q3 adjusted EPS of SEK 3.10 beat consensus estimates of SEK 2.90
- The earnings were strong, but the hiked cost guidance for 2022 stole the show, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare