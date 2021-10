Avanza Drops 5% as Cost Guidance Increase Overshadows Earnings Beat Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 09:32 | | 12 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 09:32 | (PLX AI) – Avanza shares dropped nearly 5% after the bank forecast accelerating cost increases next year, which overshadowed better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.Avanza continues to see costs rising 15% this year, but said the … (PLX AI) – Avanza shares dropped nearly 5% after the bank forecast accelerating cost increases next year, which overshadowed better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.Avanza continues to see costs rising 15% this year, but said the … (PLX AI) – Avanza shares dropped nearly 5% after the bank forecast accelerating cost increases next year, which overshadowed better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.

Avanza continues to see costs rising 15% this year, but said the recruitment rate is accelerated as a result of the strong growth, and the cost increase for 2022 is therefore estimated at around 20%

Q3 adjusted EPS of SEK 3.10 beat consensus estimates of SEK 2.90

The earnings were strong, but the hiked cost guidance for 2022 stole the show, SEB said Avanza Bank Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



