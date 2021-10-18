checkAd

Matas' Share buyback program

18.10.2021   

Company announcement no. 17 2021/22
Allerød, 18 October 2021


Matas’ Share buyback program


Matas initiated a share buyback program, as described in Company Announcement No. 9 on 24 August 2021. The share buyback program will have a maximum value of DKK 75m and a maximum number of 850,000 shares, to be executed during the period from 24 August until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

The buyback program was launched in accordance with the announcement to initiate a share buyback in the annual report for 2020/2021 and pursuant to the Board’s authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted by Matas’ Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2021.The share buyback program is structured and carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament (the Market Abuse Regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

In the period from 30 August until and including 15 October 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Trading day Number of shares Average transaction price Amount, DKK
35: 11. October 2021 6,371 116.39 741,521
36: 12. October 2021 5,067 117.46 595,170
37: 13. October 2021 4,730 119.83 566,796
38: 14. October 2021 6,227 119.76 745,746
39: 15. October 2021 4,457 120.44 536,801
Acc. trading for days 34-39 26,852 118.65 3,185,990
Acc. trading for days 1-39 232,560 125.27 29,133,845


Following the transactions described above, Matas owned a total of 241,144 Matas shares corresponding to 0.63% of the total number of 38,291,492 Matas shares ultimo 15 October 2021.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback program are attached and published on investor.matas.dk.


Contacts

Henrik Brünniche Lund
Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 30 30 99 08  

Attachments





