checkAd

Original-Research MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
18.10.2021, 10:02  |  120   |   |   

^

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 11.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

FDA announces conditions for the final pivotal study; study expected to start in 2021 and to be completed in mid-2022; timeframe largely in line with our expectations; forecasts, price target and BUY rating confirmed

According to corporate news of 13.10.2021, MagForce AG has made significant progress in obtaining approval for the treatment of prostate cancer. The US regulatory authority FDA has notified MagForce AG of the conditions for approval of the final clinical protocol. Finally, the company has received the conditions for final approval in the USA. After timely submission of the required documentation to the FDA, the company expects to receive final approval to begin Phase 2b in November 2021.

Until the start of Phase 2b, recruitment of the required 100 patients will continue. These patients will be used to confirm the promising results and the very good safety and tolerability profile of Phase 2a, which has already been conducted. The aim of the study is to enable prostate cancer patients to remain stable for a longer period of time without external radiation or surgery. Patients with moderate dysfunction (lesions) could thus return to the so-called 'active surveillance' programme, in which only close observation takes place.

Assuming prompt FDA approval, MagForce's management board expects the trial to be completed in the summer of 2022. In the course of the trial, the company will submit interim results to the FDA after treating 15 to 30 patients, so that market approval can also be obtained quickly upon completion of the trial. Should this take place in the second half of 2022, MagForce AG would be in a position to quickly enter the commercialisation phase. This is possible primarily because the treatment centres and personnel required for commercialisation are already in place to carry out the approval study. Accordingly, there is no need to build up the infrastructure. However, it is likely that the current MagForce treatment centres in Texas, Washington and Florida will be joined by additional centres as early as the 2022 financial year, enabling broader regional coverage.

Compared to our previous expectation, this results in a slight delay of two to three months. Previously (see research study dated 20 July 2021), we had expected commercialisation to begin in mid-2022, so the current approval schedule is largely in line with our expectations. Since we had assumed only low sales revenues in the prostate segment for the coming 2022 financial year anyway, we currently see no reason to adjust our forecast. With an unchanged price target of EUR11.00, we continue to assign a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22983.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) of completion: 15/10/2021 (3:04 pm)
Date (Time) first distribution: 18/10/2021 (10:00 am)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC
MagForce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MAGFORCE - da geht doch was?!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Original-Research MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Buy ^ Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG Unternehmen: MagForce AG ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: Buy Kursziel: 11.00 EUR Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Konjunkturdaten aus China belasten Dax
Ölpreise setzen Höhenflug fort und erreichen erneut mehrjährige Höchststände
Gaskrise in EU: Russland ruft zu Verhandlungen auf
ROUNDUP: ADAC: Dieselpreis auf Rekordhoch in Deutschland
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Valneva mit Kursfeuerwerk nach positiven Impfstoffdaten
Betreiber: Erste Röhre von Nord Stream 2 ist mit Gas befüllt
Aktien Asien/Pazifik: Wachstumssorgen trüben die Stimmung
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Konjunkturdaten aus China belasten Dax
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
Titel
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
Israel droht Iran im Atomstreit und spricht von 'Gewaltanwendung'
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Teamviewer erneut mit Rekordtief - Morgan Stanley stuft ab
Gaskrise in EU: Putin wirbt für Inbetriebnahme von Nord Stream 2 (5) 
Original-Research: Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (von Montega AG): Kaufen
DAX-FLASH: Erneuter Rückschlag bei schwachen Vorgaben erwartet
Goldpreis steigt stark auf höchsten Stand seit Mitte September
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Konjunkturdaten heizen die Rally weiter an
Ölpreise legen zu - Unerwartet starker Anstieg der US-Reserven bremst
Ölpreise kaum verändert - Opec-Aussagen bremsen
Titel
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Lufthansa-Anleger machen nach gutem Lauf zum Ende hin Kasse
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Schwacher Wochenstart im erweiterten Dax
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Börsen erholt - Hoffnung auf Covid-Mittel
Aktien New York: Mehrere Belastungsfaktoren sorgen für tiefroten Wochenstart
Bütikofer: Russisches 'Triumphgeschrei' zu Nord Stream 2 verfrüht (1) 
WAHL/Linke sicher im Bundestag: Drei Direktmandate
Neuer russischer Gas-Deal mit Ungarn - Unmut in der Ukraine
Kreml: Gazprom bereit für Erhöhung von Gaslieferungen nach Europa
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Kapitalerhöhung wirft Lufthansa vorbörslich zurück
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Bitcoin bricht um 15 Prozent ein - Gerüchte über US-Pläne gegen Geldwäsche (3) 
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt für das erste Quartal 2021 beeindruckende Einnahmen bekannt
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
'ZeroCovid'-Kampagne veröffentlicht Stufenplan zur Pandemiebekämpfung
BaFin News: Rainforest Resources Inc. (ISIN US75087K1034): BaFin rät zur Vorsicht bei Kaufempfehlungen für ...(26) 
DGAP-News: Invest Inside: Rainforest Resources +215% seit Empfehlung - Kursziel erhöht (deutsch) (8) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Nach Terrorattacke auf Stadt in Mosambik: Südafrika schickt Soldaten
DGAP-News: PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 MIO. AN UND ...(5) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:01 UhrOriginal-Research: MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
15.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) im Plus; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
13.10.21MagForce kommt bei geplanter klinischer Studie voran
4investors | Kommentare
13.10.21Biotech Report: Sektor zieht deutlich an - MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern deutlich
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
13.10.21DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. has Received FDA's Conditions for Approval of the Final Protocol of the Pivotal U.S. Study for the Focal Ablation of Prostate Cancer with the NanoTherm Therapy System
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21DGAP-News: MagForce AG: MagForce USA, Inc. hat von der FDA die Konditionen für Genehmigung des finalen Protokolls der pivotalen Studie zur fokalen Ablation von Prostatakrebs mit NanoTherm Therapiesystem erhalten
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) zum Wochenauftakt fester
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
07.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an, Biontech (22UA) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten