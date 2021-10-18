checkAd

Atos accelerates its digital transformation as it goes live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 10:00  |  49   |   |   

Press Release

Atos accelerates its digital transformation as it goes live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud

RISE with SAP enables Atos to better support its clients move to the cloud with its own first-hand best practice

Paris, 18 October 2021 Atos today announces that it is one of the first SAP global partners to go live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, a core component of the RISE with SAP offering announced at the beginning of the year. This successful implementation spanned across the entire Atos business - to all 105,000 employees across 71 countries - and made possible in record time. In less than nine months, Atos effectively moved all 42 of its business-critical systems with more than 500 interfaces, from its SAP S/4HANA on-premise instance to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Atos is one of the very first companies to complete this migration to the cloud. Its business-critical systems include finance, logistics and HR platforms, staff self-service portals and data analytics tools.

Atos is now equipped with the latest leading business processes and practices from SAP to support its own digital transformation and accelerate innovation. With low-latency connection to very advanced cloud services Atos will now be able to leverage and optimize Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, and Blockchain to fast-track innovation and develop new solutions. Using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Atos will streamline operations and optimize processes so that its IT teams are freed up to focus on innovation and projects that bring value to the business.

Additionally, Atos can support its clients more effectively, by sharing its first-hand best practice and benefits in support of customers, who like them, are looking to securely implement or to migrate to SAP S/4HANA Cloud through RISE with SAP.

Moving to the cloud from on-premise also supports Atos’ decarbonization objective to reach “net zero” by 2028. It assures that Atos uses only the resources that are needed, thereby positively reducing its carbon footprint.

We are really proud to have now successfully completed the full migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and in such a short timeline. This ensures that we now have a strong foundation, bringing us speed, flexibility and innovation, on which to build and accelerate our own digital transformation,” said Frédéric Aubrière, Group CIO at Atos. The benefits are clear - not only in terms of streamlined operations, cost optimization and resource redeployment meaning we can be more focused on our clients and continue to drive forward our industry-tailored approach, but also in terms of decarbonization and meeting our carbon objectives.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos accelerates its digital transformation as it goes live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Press Release Atos accelerates its digital transformation as it goes live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud RISE with SAP enables Atos to better support its clients’ move to the cloud with its own first-hand best practice Paris, 18 October 2021 – Atos today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Beazley launches Lloyd’s first ESG syndicate
PowerTap’s 49% owned AES CEO Pinakin Patel Joins PowerTap Advisory Board
Umicore revises slightly its 2021 outlook
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...