Atos accelerates its digital transformation as it goes live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud

RISE with SAP enables Atos to better support its clients’ move to the cloud with its own first-hand best practice

Paris, 18 October 2021 – Atos today announces that it is one of the first SAP global partners to go live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, a core component of the RISE with SAP offering announced at the beginning of the year. This successful implementation spanned across the entire Atos business - to all 105,000 employees across 71 countries - and made possible in record time. In less than nine months, Atos effectively moved all 42 of its business-critical systems with more than 500 interfaces, from its SAP S/4HANA on-premise instance to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Atos is one of the very first companies to complete this migration to the cloud. Its business-critical systems include finance, logistics and HR platforms, staff self-service portals and data analytics tools.

Atos is now equipped with the latest leading business processes and practices from SAP to support its own digital transformation and accelerate innovation. With low-latency connection to very advanced cloud services Atos will now be able to leverage and optimize Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Analysis, Machine Learning, and Blockchain to fast-track innovation and develop new solutions. Using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Atos will streamline operations and optimize processes so that its IT teams are freed up to focus on innovation and projects that bring value to the business.

Additionally, Atos can support its clients more effectively, by sharing its first-hand best practice and benefits in support of customers, who like them, are looking to securely implement or to migrate to SAP S/4HANA Cloud through RISE with SAP.

Moving to the cloud from on-premise also supports Atos’ decarbonization objective to reach “net zero” by 2028. It assures that Atos uses only the resources that are needed, thereby positively reducing its carbon footprint.

“We are really proud to have now successfully completed the full migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and in such a short timeline. This ensures that we now have a strong foundation, bringing us speed, flexibility and innovation, on which to build and accelerate our own digital transformation,” said Frédéric Aubrière​, Group CIO at Atos. “The benefits are clear - not only in terms of streamlined operations, cost optimization and resource redeployment meaning we can be more focused on our clients and continue to drive forward our industry-tailored approach, but also in terms of decarbonization and meeting our carbon objectives.”