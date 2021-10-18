SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental Company, Opens Two New Asphalt Plants

SteelPhalt opens new asphalt plants in Cardiff, Wales, and Rotherham, England.



Asphalt products produced by SteelPhalt performs better than conventional asphalt products while having a carbon footprint that is 40-percent less.



CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty by-products, announced today that its Harsco Environmental division opened two new SteelPhalt asphalt plants for the first time in sixty years. The new plants, located in Cardiff, Wales, and an additional plant at the existing Rotherham, England, facility, manufacture sustainable asphalt products using 95-percent recycled aggregates. This manufacturing process has a carbon footprint that is 40-percent less than the asphalt manufacturing process that uses natural aggregate.

“We are able to provide an innovative approach to quality management of slag by transforming it into a high-quality material that can be used in asphalt products. Using our technical and operational expertise we have designed products to harness the unique properties of slag to provide asphalt products that are not only reducing the need for quarried aggregate, but also providing a more durable and safer road surface,” said Martin Gray, managing director of SteelPhalt.

The new plant in Cardiff, Wales, is situated to efficiently utilize slag from the surrounding area and is designed to produce up to 300,000 tonnes of sustainable asphalt products per year for the roads of South Wales and South West of England. It is the first permanent asphalt plant in Cardiff in over 70 years.

The new plant in Rotherham, England, will be located on the same site as SteelPhalt’s existing Rotherham plant. The existing SteelPhalt plant in Rotherham is the busiest independent asphalt plant in the U.K. The opening of an additional plant on the site will allow for an increase in service and product offering as demand for more sustainable asphalt products increases.

“Opening these additional plants offers Harsco another resource for the handling of slag from our steel mill customers while also responding to the ever-increasing demand to be more sustainable and mindful of our impact in everything we do. SteelPhalt offers a solution that is beneficial for our steel mill customers, asphalt customers and the environment,” said Mr. Gray.