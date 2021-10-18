checkAd

Nokia selected by T-2 Slovenia in five-year 5G deal as sole supplier

18.10.2021, 10:00  |  41   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia selected by T-2 Slovenia in five-year 5G deal as sole supplier   

  • Nokia to expand T-2’s Single RAN footprint and introduce enhanced 5G services across the country

18 October 2021

Espoo, FinlandNokia today announced that it has been selected as the sole vendor by Slovenia’s T-2 in a five-year deal to supply equipment from its comprehensive AirScale 5G portfolio. The new deal will see Nokia upgrade T-2’s existing Single RAN radio footprint as well as introduce enhanced 5G new radio (NR) services. The project is expected to deliver ultra-fast, low-latency, and high-capacity 5G connectivity delivering superior coverage to businesses and consumers alike.

Nokia will provide equipment from its latest AirScale radio portfolio, all powered by Nokia's energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. This includes 5G RAN, AirScale base stations, and Nokia AirScale radio access products including its Single RAN portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage. These solutions will offer faster speeds and wider mobile coverage. Nokia will also provide digital design and deployment for a faster time to market as well as optimization and technical support services.

T-2 is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Slovenia and recently secured frequencies in the 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands at Slovenia’s spectrum auction. Nokia is a long-standing provider and key strategic supplier to T-2.

Jozef Zrimsek, CTO at T-2, said: “This important project will enhance the delivery of compelling new 5G services and use cases to our subscribers across the country. We are excited to expand our partnership with Nokia.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with T-2 into the 5G era as their sole vendor. Our latest AirScale portfolio will help support T-2’s ambitious 5G roll-out plans and deliver incredible connectivity experiences across the country.”

Resources:

Nokia Single RAN

Nokia AirScale

Nokia 5G

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

About T-2
T-2 is a modern telecommunications company, a provider offering quality and reliable telecommunication, information and media services to the market. The Company’s platform consists of the state-of-the-art technologies, and the development is oriented towards convergent broadband services and personalized interactive services.





