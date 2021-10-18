checkAd

Official Paris 2024 supporter, Sodexo Live!, will provide catering at the Athletes’ village

Paris, October 18, 2021 – Sodexo has become an Official Supporter of Paris 2024 – as has its subsidiary Sodexo Live!, which is set to provide catering at the Athletes’ village. For a five-week period, Sodexo Live! will employ 1,000 people per day at the Village, serving 40,000 daily meals for 14,850 athletes from 206 Olympic delegations and 182 Paralympic delegations.

Sodexo Live! is an experienced partner to major sporting events and will harness its expertise to look after the 14,850 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, with three main objectives:

  • contributing to athletes’ performance by offering appropriate food for the requirements of elite sport.
  • creating a memorable experience for the athletes that matches this unique moment of their careers by working with three talented and iconic chefs – Akrame Benallal, Amandine Chaignot and Alexandre Mazzia.
  • helping Paris 2024 reach its environmental and social ambitions.

Sodexo Live! will also provide catering for the general public at around 15 Paris 2024 competition venues.


Nathalie Bellon-Szabo, Global CEO of Sodexo Live!, said: “Sodexo Live! is immensely proud to actively participate in this event, which will be exceptional for Paris and the whole of France. All of the teams at Sodexo Live! are now working hard to prepare a unique and unforgettable experience for the Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Our commitments to social progress and the environment will enable us to work alongside Paris 2024 and rise to the challenge of creating Games with a positive impact.”


Tony Estanguet, President Paris 2024, said: “I am delighted that the Sodexo Group is joining the Paris 2024 adventure. We chose Sodexo Live! for their expertise, which will enable us to provide the athletes with optimal catering services. Because for them, the experience of the Games is also about food. Eating well is of course essential for performance, but it’s also about the enjoyment of meeting up to enjoy a meal with other athletes. We and the Sodexo Group, which is staunchly committed to tackling CSR issues, share the aim of delivering socially and environmentally responsible Games. And that goal starts on our plates – through the products we choose and how we recruit catering staff.”

