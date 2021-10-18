checkAd

Company Announcement No 19/2021

 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
18 October 2021  

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 41

On 1 October 2021 Sydbank announced that the share buyback programme of DKK 250m, which was terminated on 17 March 2020, would be resumed. The share buyback commenced on 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

  Number
of shares 		VWAP

 Gross value
(DKK)
Shares purchased as at 17 March 2020
Accumulated, most recent announcement 		279,000
107,000 		  31,324,580.00
21,400,930.00
11 October 2021
12 October 2021
13 October 2021
14 October 2021
15 October 2021 		19,000
18,000
18,000
16,000
16,000 		204.09
205.67
206.56
213.46
220.85 		3,877,710.00
3,702,060.00
3,718,080.00
3,415,360.00
3,533,600.00
Total over week 41 87,000   18,246,810.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme of DKK 250m

473,000 		 

        70,972,320.00

                
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 475,014 own shares, equal to 0.80% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Bjarne Larsen
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment





