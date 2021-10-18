On 1 October 2021 Sydbank announced that the share buyback programme of DKK 250m, which was terminated on 17 March 2020, would be resumed. The share buyback commenced on 4 October 2021 and will be completed by 30 December 2021.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP



Gross value

(DKK) Shares purchased as at 17 March 2020

Accumulated, most recent announcement 279,000

107,000 31,324,580.00

21,400,930.00 11 October 2021

12 October 2021

13 October 2021

14 October 2021

15 October 2021 19,000

18,000

18,000

16,000

16,000 204.09

205.67

206.56

213.46

220.85 3,877,710.00

3,702,060.00

3,718,080.00

3,415,360.00

3,533,600.00 Total over week 41 87,000 18,246,810.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme of DKK 250m



473,000



70,972,320.00



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 475,014 own shares, equal to 0.80% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

