An Intelligent Education Revolution The UAE Ministry Of Education Partners with Huawei
UAE Centennial Plan 2071
DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Ruler of Dubai - first launched the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 back in 2017, with the express aim of making the UAE one of the best countries in the world, in time for its centenary in 2071. Investment in the country's future generations, to prepare them with the skills and knowledge needed to face - and embrace - rapid change, stands as a key pillar of the Plan.
For the Ministry of Education (MoE), in order to achieve UAE Centennial 2071 - and the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which emphasizes the development of a first-rate education system - investment in technology is vital. As such, this has been accepted as an important national approach across government. Accordingly, resources and key capabilities have been directed toward educational infrastructure, to enhance the Emirati School Model - under which all public and private schools following MoE systems share the same curriculum - and make it even more competitive on the global stage.
As COVID-19 has all too ably demonstrated, education systems must now be fit for purpose, to face the immense challenges and disruptions to learning that can arise. Indeed, in order to rapidly react to the pandemic - and continue to support the UAE's overall vision, to develop an innovative education system and a globally competitive knowledge-based society - the MoE turned to an all-wireless network solution from Huawei, to quickly connect people and environments, ensuring the continuity of learning and achieving more streamlined, robust Information and Communications (ICT)-based services. And with the launch of the MoE School Campus and Wi-Fi Innovation Project - which covers over 400 schools - the intelligent education revolution is well underway.
Achieving Seamless Connectivity with a Huawei Solution
The major objective of the MoE School Campus and Wi-Fi Innovation Project was to achieve seamless connectivity in over 400 schools, by upgrading existing Wi-Fi networks to deliver higher speeds and increased reliability. Such an ambitious network lays a firm foundation for the digital transformation of the education system, in turn delivering a higher quality education experience that allows educators to incorporate new technology - such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and more - into their lessons.
