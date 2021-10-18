UAE Centennial Plan 2071

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Ruler of Dubai - first launched the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 back in 2017, with the express aim of making the UAE one of the best countries in the world, in time for its centenary in 2071. Investment in the country's future generations, to prepare them with the skills and knowledge needed to face - and embrace - rapid change, stands as a key pillar of the Plan.

For the Ministry of Education (MoE), in order to achieve UAE Centennial 2071 - and the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda, which emphasizes the development of a first-rate education system - investment in technology is vital. As such, this has been accepted as an important national approach across government. Accordingly, resources and key capabilities have been directed toward educational infrastructure, to enhance the Emirati School Model - under which all public and private schools following MoE systems share the same curriculum - and make it even more competitive on the global stage.