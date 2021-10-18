Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its keynote speakers for the 2021 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect, Europe. The conference will feature a discussion with the CEO of the healthcare business sector at Merck, addressing how the pandemic has changed perspectives on healthcare, strategy, culture, and leadership. Leaders from Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma will share their experiences making virtual relationships more meaningful to unlock the full potential of digital customer engagements.

Life sciences visionaries come together to discuss digital acceleration and its impact on the future of commercial and medical models

Keynote speakers Include:

Peter Guenter , member of the executive board of Merck and CEO healthcare

, member of the executive board of Merck and CEO healthcare Timmo Rousku Andersen , head of global regions for human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim

, head of global regions for human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim Monica Shaw , executive vice president and head of Europe , Canada , and Australia at LEO Pharma

Veeva Summit Connect Europe is one of the largest gatherings for European commercial leaders across life sciences to exchange ideas and connect with industry peers. Designed to maximize knowledge sharing through interactive sessions and roundtables, this year's one-day online event includes more than 60 sessions and 85 life sciences leaders at the forefront of transforming customer engagement.

The event will focus on changing commercial models, using data and analytics for digital excellence, scaling compliant content, and creating strategic value for medical affairs. Featured sessions include:

Astellas, on reshaping its commercial model around digital engagement

on reshaping its commercial model around digital engagement Novo Nordisk, detailing how it sped content creation and delivery to meet digital needs with a modular approach

detailing how it sped content creation and delivery to meet digital needs with a modular approach Janssen, who has re-imagined data and analytics to drive dynamic engagement and get a complete view of customers and stakeholders

who has re-imagined data and analytics to drive dynamic engagement and get a complete view of customers and stakeholders Pfizer, on the key capabilities for delivering high impact scientific engagement

"Commercial teams are accelerating innovation and diving deeper to understand customer preferences, speed content creation, and improve their use of data and analytics," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "We are proud to bring together our biopharma customers to exchange world-class ideas and experiences in transforming their commercial models through digital."