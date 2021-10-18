checkAd

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 11:01  |  14   |   |   

Life sciences visionaries come together to discuss digital acceleration and its impact on the future of commercial and medical models

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its keynote speakers for the 2021 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect, Europe. The conference will feature a discussion with the CEO of the healthcare business sector at Merck, addressing how the pandemic has changed perspectives on healthcare, strategy, culture, and leadership. Leaders from Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma will share their experiences making virtual relationships more meaningful to unlock the full potential of digital customer engagements.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veeva Systems A!
Short
Basispreis 333,62€
Hebel 12,12
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 281,86€
Hebel 10,66
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Veeva Systems (PRNewsfoto/Veeva Systems)

Keynote speakers Include:

  • Peter Guenter, member of the executive board of Merck and CEO healthcare
  • Timmo Rousku Andersen, head of global regions for human pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Monica Shaw, executive vice president and head of Europe, Canada, and Australia at LEO Pharma

Veeva Summit Connect Europe is one of the largest gatherings for European commercial leaders across life sciences to exchange ideas and connect with industry peers. Designed to maximize knowledge sharing through interactive sessions and roundtables, this year's one-day online event includes more than 60 sessions and 85 life sciences leaders at the forefront of transforming customer engagement.

The event will focus on changing commercial models, using data and analytics for digital excellence, scaling compliant content, and creating strategic value for medical affairs. Featured sessions include:

  • Astellas, on reshaping its commercial model around digital engagement
  • Novo Nordisk, detailing how it sped content creation and delivery to meet digital needs with a modular approach
  • Janssen, who has re-imagined data and analytics to drive dynamic engagement and get a complete view of customers and stakeholders
  • Pfizer, on the key capabilities for delivering high impact scientific engagement

"Commercial teams are accelerating innovation and diving deeper to understand customer preferences, speed content creation, and improve their use of data and analytics," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "We are proud to bring together our biopharma customers to exchange world-class ideas and experiences in transforming their commercial models through digital."

Seite 1 von 2
Veeva Systems Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma to Keynote Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe Life sciences visionaries come together to discuss digital acceleration and its impact on the future of commercial and medical models BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced its keynote speakers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
MODIA paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Mental Health
Roche announces collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics to develop artificial intelligence-based ...
Tsinghua SIGS developed satellite-based carbon emission inversion techniques to investigate the ...
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:01 UhrMerck KGaA, Darmstadt, Deutschland, Boehringer Ingelheim und LEO Pharma als Hauptredner beim Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Connect Europe
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
15.10.21Umfrage zeigt, dass die Branche Maßnahmen ergreift, um die Herausforderungen des raschen Übergangs zu dezentralen Studien im Rahmen von COVID-19 zu bewältigen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.10.21Mehr als 50 Unternehmen modernisieren Pharmakovigilanz mit Veeva Vault Safety Suite
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.10.21Der TMF-Bot von Veeva automatisiert Prozesse für schnellere klinische Studien
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.10.21Veeva Vault CDMS bietet Agilität und Geschwindigkeit für onkologische Studien
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.10.21More Than 50 Companies Modernizing Pharmacovigilance with Veeva Vault Safety Suite
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.10.21Veeva's TMF Bot Automates Processes for Faster Clinical Trials
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
07.10.21Celerion verändert mit Veeva eConsent das Einwilligungserlebnis für Kliniken und Patienten
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21LEO Pharma und Veeva Systems schließen Partnerschaft für patientenzentrierte digitale Studien
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
29.09.21LEO Pharma and Veeva Systems Partner for Patient-centric Digital Trials
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen