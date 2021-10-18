checkAd

Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
18.10.2021, 11:10  |   |   |   

Bologna, Italy and Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - - AgTech leader to also
share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse
provider Gakon in joint presentation

Netafim (https://www.netafim.com/en/) , the global leader of sustainable
precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today it
will launch several new products at EIMA, one of the premiere global agriculture
events.

Themed "Driving sustainable agriculture through innovation," the Netafim booth
at EIMA will introduce a range of new products and solutions, including: Sophia
PSS , Streamline X ReGen(TM) , Netbow(TM) (https://www.netafim.com/en/products-a
nd-solutions/product-offering/drip-irrigation-products/netbow/) , and
AlphaDisc(TM) (https://www.netafim.com/en/products-and-solutions/product-offerin
g/filters/disc-filters-alphadisc/) .

What: EIMA Fair - Bologna (Italy)
(https://www.netafim.it/eventi-eima-2021-biglietti/)

Where: stand A49, Hall 21

When: October 19 - 23, 2021

Following Netafim's acquisition of Dutch turnkey greenhouse projects provider
Gakon in March, the EIMA event will be the first time Gakon-Netafim will be
publicly showcasing its joint offerings and expertise. On the first day of the
event, Gakon-Netafim will conduct a presentation titled "A Winning Solution for
the Greenhouse Market," covering the integration of Netafim and Gakon's more
than half a century's experience in precision agriculture and greenhouse
innovation.

"Given our purpose of growing more with less and our mission to help farmers
worldwide produce better, higher yielding crops, we are especially thrilled to
enhance our in-house greenhouse offering and capabilities with the inclusion of
Gakon," said Gaby Miodownik, CEO and President of Netafim. "As the pandemic
rages on and climate change concerns show no signs of lessening, global demand
for fresh, healthy and safe local food production has never been more crucial.
Through the inclusion of Gakon's expertise and capabilities in the greenhouse
arena, Netafim is now better prepared to help ensure a steady and more secure
food growing solution."

Netafim will also be launching a range of new products including:

Streamline X ReGen(TM)

Streamline X ReGen(TM) is the first dripline to be introduced in Europe using
the highest quality of recycled material. Netafim has invested millions of
dollars over the last decade to add recycled materials into drip lines as part
of its global sustainability action plan. Streamline X ReGen(TM) is unique as it
maintains the same high level of product performance, having developed a method
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition - AgTech leader to also share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse provider Gakon in joint presentation Netafim (https://www.netafim.com/en/) , the global leader of sustainable precision irrigation solutions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zwölf kostenlose Girokonten / Volksbank Dreieich eG bietet als eine der letzten Banken ...
Breuninger expandiert nach Polen / Internationalisierung und Online-Business (FOTO)
Einführung von Bowmore® No Corners to Hide in den globalen Reiseeinzelhandel
Breuninger poursuit son expansion en Pologne / Internationalisation et commerce en ligne (FOTO)
Breuninger expands to Poland / Internationalisation and online business (FOTO)
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce ...
BASF-Chef: Wir denken über weitere Investitionen in der Lausitz nach
WAZ: Business Metropole Ruhr fordert vom Land mehr Unterstützung für das Revier
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Atrium's Independent Committee and Gazit Globe announce ...
UBM und Accor eröffnen "Mercure Katowice Centrum" und erhalten den PLGBC Green ...
Titel
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Deutsche Hospitality y el Grupo Porsche Design han lanzado un concepto de hoteles único con ...
Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group launch a unique hotel concept and plan at least ...
Deutsche Hospitality en de Porsche Design Group lanceren een uniek hotelconcept en maken plannen ...
Deutsche Hospitality e Porsche Design Group lanciano un esclusivo concept di ospitalità, ...
Deutsche Hospitality et le Groupe Porsche Design lancent un concept hôtelier inédit et ...
Kryptowährungen: Eine neue Assetklasse entsteht / Bain-Analyse des Markts für digitale Zahlungsmittel
Zum 30. Juni 2021: ÖKOWORLD gibt deutliche Erhöhung des Jahresüberschusses bekannt / Für das erste ...
A Deutsche Hospitality e o Porsche Design Group lançam um conceito de hotel único e ...
Bitcoin auf Rekordjagd, Marktkommentar von Alex Wehnert
Titel
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Landgericht spricht Verbraucher im Fiat-Abgasskandal nagelneues mangelfreies Wohnmobil von Hymer zu ...
Rückenwind für ambitionierte CO2-Ziele: ista schließt zweite ESG-Finanzierung von rund 450 Millionen Euro ab (FOTO)
PwC-Studie: Investoren erwarten weiterhin steigende Preise für Seniorenimmobilien (FOTO)
Airtel setzt bei der Erweiterung seines optischen Netzwerks auf Tejas Networks
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:13 UhrIran will vor Atomverhandlungen weitere Beratungen mit EU in Brüssel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11:11 UhrDGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:11 UhrDGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:10 UhrROUNDUP 2: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11:10 UhrDGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:10 UhrDGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:07 UhrDevisen: Euro gibt geringfügig nach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11:07 UhrFach- und Führungskräfte von Banken brauchen Persönlichkeit
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
11:07 UhrEQS-News: Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:07 UhrEQS-News: Einladung: Straumann Group Webcast - Umsatzzahlen 3. Quartal 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten