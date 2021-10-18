Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition

Bologna, Italy and Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - - AgTech leader to also

share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse

provider Gakon in joint presentation



Netafim (https://www.netafim.com/en/) , the global leader of sustainable

precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today it

will launch several new products at EIMA, one of the premiere global agriculture

events.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Themed "Driving sustainable agriculture through innovation," the Netafim boothat EIMA will introduce a range of new products and solutions, including: SophiaPSS , Streamline X ReGen(TM) , Netbow(TM) (https://www.netafim.com/en/products-and-solutions/product-offering/drip-irrigation-products/netbow/) , andAlphaDisc(TM) (https://www.netafim.com/en/products-and-solutions/product-offering/filters/disc-filters-alphadisc/) .What: EIMA Fair - Bologna (Italy)(https://www.netafim.it/eventi-eima-2021-biglietti/)Where: stand A49, Hall 21When: October 19 - 23, 2021Following Netafim's acquisition of Dutch turnkey greenhouse projects providerGakon in March, the EIMA event will be the first time Gakon-Netafim will bepublicly showcasing its joint offerings and expertise. On the first day of theevent, Gakon-Netafim will conduct a presentation titled "A Winning Solution forthe Greenhouse Market," covering the integration of Netafim and Gakon's morethan half a century's experience in precision agriculture and greenhouseinnovation."Given our purpose of growing more with less and our mission to help farmersworldwide produce better, higher yielding crops, we are especially thrilled toenhance our in-house greenhouse offering and capabilities with the inclusion ofGakon," said Gaby Miodownik, CEO and President of Netafim. "As the pandemicrages on and climate change concerns show no signs of lessening, global demandfor fresh, healthy and safe local food production has never been more crucial.Through the inclusion of Gakon's expertise and capabilities in the greenhousearena, Netafim is now better prepared to help ensure a steady and more securefood growing solution."Netafim will also be launching a range of new products including:Streamline X ReGen(TM)Streamline X ReGen(TM) is the first dripline to be introduced in Europe usingthe highest quality of recycled material. Netafim has invested millions ofdollars over the last decade to add recycled materials into drip lines as partof its global sustainability action plan. Streamline X ReGen(TM) is unique as itmaintains the same high level of product performance, having developed a method