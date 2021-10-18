Netafim to Launch New Sustainability-Enhancing Innovations at International EIMA Exhibition
Bologna, Italy and Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - - AgTech leader to also
share details of planned activity following acquisition of Dutch greenhouse
provider Gakon in joint presentation
Netafim (https://www.netafim.com/en/) , the global leader of sustainable
precision irrigation solutions and agricultural projects, announced today it
will launch several new products at EIMA, one of the premiere global agriculture
events.
Themed "Driving sustainable agriculture through innovation," the Netafim booth
at EIMA will introduce a range of new products and solutions, including: Sophia
PSS , Streamline X ReGen(TM) , Netbow(TM) (https://www.netafim.com/en/products-a
nd-solutions/product-offering/drip-irrigation-products/netbow/) , and
AlphaDisc(TM) (https://www.netafim.com/en/products-and-solutions/product-offerin
g/filters/disc-filters-alphadisc/) .
What: EIMA Fair - Bologna (Italy)
(https://www.netafim.it/eventi-eima-2021-biglietti/)
Where: stand A49, Hall 21
When: October 19 - 23, 2021
Following Netafim's acquisition of Dutch turnkey greenhouse projects provider
Gakon in March, the EIMA event will be the first time Gakon-Netafim will be
publicly showcasing its joint offerings and expertise. On the first day of the
event, Gakon-Netafim will conduct a presentation titled "A Winning Solution for
the Greenhouse Market," covering the integration of Netafim and Gakon's more
than half a century's experience in precision agriculture and greenhouse
innovation.
"Given our purpose of growing more with less and our mission to help farmers
worldwide produce better, higher yielding crops, we are especially thrilled to
enhance our in-house greenhouse offering and capabilities with the inclusion of
Gakon," said Gaby Miodownik, CEO and President of Netafim. "As the pandemic
rages on and climate change concerns show no signs of lessening, global demand
for fresh, healthy and safe local food production has never been more crucial.
Through the inclusion of Gakon's expertise and capabilities in the greenhouse
arena, Netafim is now better prepared to help ensure a steady and more secure
food growing solution."
Netafim will also be launching a range of new products including:
Streamline X ReGen(TM)
Streamline X ReGen(TM) is the first dripline to be introduced in Europe using
the highest quality of recycled material. Netafim has invested millions of
dollars over the last decade to add recycled materials into drip lines as part
of its global sustainability action plan. Streamline X ReGen(TM) is unique as it
maintains the same high level of product performance, having developed a method
