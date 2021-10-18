EQS-News Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast
|
EQS Group-News: Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CEST
Straumann will publish its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Thursday,
October 28, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's Top Management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.
With kind regards
Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|jana.erdmann@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012280076
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1241370
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1241370 18.10.2021Straumann Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare