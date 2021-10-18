Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast

Time: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CEST

Straumann will publish its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Thursday,

October 28, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's Top Management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

Language: English Company: Straumann Holding AG Peter Merian-Weg 12 4052 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41619651239 Fax: +41 61 965 11 06 E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com Internet: www.straumann-group.com ISIN: CH0012280076 Valor: 914326 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1241370

