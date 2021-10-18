checkAd

EQS-News Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.10.2021, 11:07  |   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast

18.10.2021 / 11:07

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CEST

 

 

Straumann will publish its 2021 third-quarter financial results on Thursday,
October 28, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.

 

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group's Top Management will review the performance and answer participants' questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

 

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 

 


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH0012280076
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1241370

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1241370  18.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241370&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetStraumann Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast EQS Group-News: Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Invitation: Straumann Group 2021 third-quarter financial results webcast 18.10.2021 / 11:07 Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021 Time: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. CEST     Straumann will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy schließt Kauf von Flächen in Wyoming erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: Pinakin Patel, CEO von AES (49 % im Besitz von PowerTap), tritt dem ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer Supervisory Board takes decisions on Executive Board (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer-Aufsichtsrat trifft Entscheidungen zur Aufstellung des Vorstands
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Business and Progress of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Nathalie Benedikt wird neue CFO bei Meyer Burger
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited stellt sich mit neuer „Marketmaker'-Strategie auf Wachstum ein
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA schließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung erfolgreich ab
DGAP-News: BEI EINER IN VITRO-STUDIE ERHÖHEN DIE ACCUM(TM)-VARIANTEN VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DIE WIRKSAMKEIT ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Umsetzung des Aktiensplits am 14. Oktober 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Mynaric and H3 HATS Detail Successes with World's First Industrialized Optical Communications ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG:
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited : Bonanza-Gehalte in RPM North einschließlich 132 m mit 10,1 g/t Au - ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 21,4 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Capital Markets Day: VARTA AG bestätigt Pläne zum Bau von V4Drive-Lithium-Ionen-Zellen ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap startet eine strategische Überprüfung zur Erschließung des ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: BVT schließt erste kommerzielle ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:07 UhrEQS-News: Einladung: Straumann Group Webcast - Umsatzzahlen 3. Quartal 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten