Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.10.2021 / 11:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.025 EUR 6981975.00 EUR
25.025 EUR 500500.00 EUR
25.025 EUR 2184682.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.025 EUR 9667157.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70655  18.10.2021 

