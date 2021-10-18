Cisco, Eseye, Thales and Baicells Recognised as Champion Connectivity Vendors by Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence, a leading connectivity market intelligence and consulting firm, has announced its latest Connectivity Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date rankings and scores for IoT connectivity service providers across four categories.

Cisco, Baicells, Eseye & Thales No 1 vendors for IoT CMP, Private Networks, eSIM Connectivity and eSIM Subscription Management. Results from a highly detailed assessment of over 60 connectivity vendors. Champion vendor status is given to Ericsson, Vodafone, Mavoco, Athonet, Redline Communications, Telefonica, Truphone and G+D across the same categories. High Flyer vendor status is given to additional vendors including Cubic, Geoverse, IDEMIA, Kigen, KORE, floLIVE, Nokia, Samsung, Tata Communications, Telit, Telna, Transatel and Verizon.

The Connectivity Vendor Hub H2 2021 research analysed 60 leading cellular IoT connectivity service providers across Connectivity Management Platforms (CMP), eSIM connectivity services, eSIM Subscription management Services and Private 4G and 5G Network solutions. It includes an in-depth assessment of the service offerings and updated Kaleido Scores for all companies.

Number 1, Champion and High Flyer vendors across each product segment scored by Kaleido Intelligence, including Ericsson, Nokia, Telefonica, Vodafone and others, can be found in the accompanying image.

Kaleido’s approach focused on categorising service providers based on product features and depth, underlying technology, in addition to differentiation and innovation factors that help accelerate the market. Vendors with leading product offerings are labelled as Kaleido Champion and High Flyer vendors, representing their leading market offering.

The research is the culmination of more than 6-months’ worth of primary research, including product demos, questionnaires, and detailed briefings.

A COMPLETE LIST OF VENDORS ASSESSED CAN BE FOUND ON OUR PUBLIC VENDOR DIRECTORY

Quotes from Cisco, Eseye & Thales on No 1 Vendor Scoring

Cisco - No 1 IoT Connectivity Management Platform

Ken Davidson, Director of Product Management, IoT Control Center, Cisco commented: “The future of connectivity is wireless, and Cisco is focused on driving wireless innovation to help our service provider customers deliver the full benefits of 5G for IoT . This recognition as a Champion vendor for connectivity validates our commitment to helping businesses accelerate their digital transitions.”