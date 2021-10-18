DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Sustainability Vonovia SE: Serial makeover: Vonovia launches Energiesprong pilot project in Bochum 18.10.2021 / 11:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Serial makeover: Vonovia launches

Energiesprong pilot project in Bochum

- Carbon-neutral makeover of three residential buildings in Bochum

- Significant reduction in power consumption means implementation has no impact on energy bills

- Prefabricated panels reduce cost, time and labour during refurbishment

- Sustainable climate protection initiative



Bochum, 18 October 2021 - In Bochum, Vonovia SE (Vonovia) is rolling out its first energy renovation project under the Energiesprong principle. The new method, which has mainly been used in the Netherlands so far, allows the fast, efficient and climate-neutral makeover of residential buildings. First, each building is given a 3D scan, allowing the accurate prefabrication of façade panels to the nearest millimetre. Next, suitable solar panels are made, making the best possible use of the available roof space. All that remains to be done on site is the actual assembly.

Pilot project with an action plan for climate-neutral buildings

The Energiesprong pilot project in central Bochum covers three residential buildings with 24 flats and 1,164 square metres of residential space. The buildings date back to the 1950s, and the aim of the renovation project is climate neutrality This includes installing a ventilation system with heat recovery and new radiators. Another important element is the complete replacement of all the façades and the installation of solar panels. Once the makeover has been completed, each house will generate enough green energy to provide heat, hot water and electricity for the residents' households. As the entire energy is 100% renewable, carbon emissions will be reduced to zero.