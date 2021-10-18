INIFY Prostate shown to accurately outline suspicious prostate cancer in study with two prominent medical centers

The evaluation was performed together with two independent pathologists, Anil Parwani, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A. at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (Columbus, Ohio), and Ming Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., Chair and Pathologist-in-Chief at Tufts Medical Center (Boston, Massachusetts). It showed that for images with small focus of cancer (≤1 mm), the INIFY algorithm identified all cancer glands and did not miss any. The sensitivity was 100% in these cases. Also, for images with larger cancer areas, outlining was very precise, with a sensitivity of 99.3 – 99.8%. For a decision support tool to be an effective companion in the clinical workflow, it is important that it does not identify too many false positives. In this evaluation, INIFY Prostate showed a high specificity of 96 – 98%.

STOCKHOLM – October 18, 2021 – ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image processing, image analysis and decision support tools for digital pathology, today announced that results from a US clinical evaluation were presented at the Pathology Visions Congress in Las Vegas, USA.

“Many pathologists find signing out benign cases to be accompanied by the anxiety of having missed something important. Decision support tools that are reliable in finding even the smallest cancer foci can play an important role in increasing diagnostic confidence,” says Dr. Zhou.

Prostate biopsy slides from 30 unique patients from both Wexner and Tufts medical centers were scanned using three different scanners. Drs. Parwani and Zhou reviewed INIFY Prostate’s predictions of suspicious cancer areas in all scanned slides. The aim of the evaluation was to see whether the product’s performance differed depending on pathology lab (i.e., variations in slide preparation such as staining) or scanners used. It was concluded that INIFY Prostate works equally well on images from both labs, rendering very similar outcomes in terms of sensitivity and specificity. Thus, the INIFY predictions are robust.

“This is the first quality assurance study that has compared the performance of a prostate algorithm on images scanned on three different scanners side by side,” says Dr. Parwani.

INIFY is a powerful AI-based software that precisely outlines suspicious cancer areas in prostate biopsies, with unique, detailed pixel-level focus – a result of MasterAnnotation, a patented annotation method used in training of the algorithms.

“This result adds to several studies that confirms INIFY’s ability to support the pathologists in their daily clinical work,” says Magnus Aurell, VP Business Unit Digital Pathology at ContextVision.

