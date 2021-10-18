checkAd

Vanadium One Iron Corp Commences Trading As Voyager Metals Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
18.10.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its name change from Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Voyager Metals Inc.The Company's shares will continue …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its name change from Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Voyager Metals Inc.

The Company's shares will continue to trade under the same ticker symbol "VONE", upon the opening of markets on Monday, October 18, 2021. The Company's new CUSIP number is 92920V105 and its new ISIN number is CA92920V1058.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Vanadium One Iron Corp. will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, CEO of Vanadium One, stated, "As previously stated we are very pleased to change our corporate name, which we believe should remove uncertainty in the market related to our core metal exposure going forward. In addition, our new name reflects the voyage we are taking with shareholders to unlock the value of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project."

About Voyager Metals Inc.

Voyager Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. As reported in the compliant NI 43-101 Technical Report -Mineral Resource Estimate of the Mont Sorcier Project, Province of Quebec, Canada completed by CSA Global and dated June 25, 2021, the South Zone contains 113.5 Mt Indicated mineral resources at 30.9% Magnetite and 144 Mt Inferred resources at 24.9% Magnetite and the North Zone has 809.1 Mt inferred mineral resources at 34.2% Magnetite

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VOYAGER METALS INC.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO
Tel: 416-819-8558
info@voyagermetals.com
www.voyagermetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Voyager Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668399/Vanadium-One-Iron-Corp-Commences-Tra ...

Voyager Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vanadium One Iron Corp Commences Trading As Voyager Metals Inc. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Voyager Metals Inc (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), is pleased to announce that the company has completed its name change from Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Voyager Metals Inc.The Company's shares will continue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Eco-Friendly Flotation Collector Research
Pampa Metals Identifies Intense Porphyry-Related Quartz-Vein Stockwork at Surface at Its Block 4 ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Lease of New York Mink Building Custom Laboratory
dievini Explains Reasons for Changes in Shareholdings In CureVac Due To Legal Restructuring and ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Northern Superior Resources Announces A C$3.0 Million Dollar Non-brokered Private Placement
Vanadium One Iron Corp Commences Trading As Voyager Metals Inc.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Signature Devices Receives 1 Million Genius Tokens in CryptoCurrency to Facilitate ...
Titel
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21Vanadium One Iron Corp Announces Name Change to Voyager Metals Inc
Accesswire | Analysen
07.10.21Vanadium One Iron Reports Initial Assay Results from Its 2021 Infill Drill Program
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Vanadium One Ironcorp Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as VP Technical Services
Accesswire | Analysen