checkAd

Fuel Reduction Tool Demo at 2021 World ATM Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation, a global leader in software solutions for air traffic management (ATM) and air traffic flow management systems (ATFM), will exhibit at the 2021 World ATM Congress, in Madrid, Spain.

Metron Aviation will showcase its Post-Operations Evaluation Tool (P.O.E.T.)—an advanced analytical tool used by the aviation community to view and analyze ATM operations and airspace system performance. This software system tool delivers to airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers a better understanding of their daily operations. P.O.E.T.'s intuitive, query–based interface enables stakeholders to address systematic problems by merging data feeds to create a full picture of operations in the areas of flight, traffic flow, and performance.

Only with P.O.E.T. can the overwhelming amount of data and information be simplified, analyzed, and transformed into real-world actionable intelligence. P.O.E.T. enables stakeholders to identify inefficiencies through analysis, which can be used to implement improvements that reduce fuel costs, enhance environmental performance, increase maintenance savings, and improve policies and procedures.

During the two-day event, Metron Aviation and NAVBLUE invite participants to visit stand #1338, in Feria de Madrid, and learn more about their ATM and ATFM software solutions and on–site deployment or software–as–a–service cloud delivery model.

About Metron Aviation
Metron Aviation is the most trusted and proven innovator in the Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry. A subsidiary of Airbus, Metron Aviation has an honored past of developing ATM and ATFM solutions for the global aviation industry. By working with all stakeholders in the air traffic management arena — air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, civil aviation authorities, and other influencers — Metron Aviation understands what is at the heart of aviation issues and can tackle even the most complex air traffic management challenges.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com

Contact: Toni Evans, Metron Aviation Marketing | PR@MetronAviation.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632815/Metron_Aviation_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fuel Reduction Tool Demo at 2021 World ATM Congress HERNDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Metron Aviation, a global leader in software solutions for air traffic management (ATM) and air traffic flow management systems (ATFM), will exhibit at the 2021 World ATM Congress, in Madrid, Spain. Metron …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Brent Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide its Residents with Free Digital Training ...
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Xinhua Silk Road: World Digital Economy Conference helps boost digital revolution in E China's Zhejiang Province
NICE Recommends Dupixent ∇ (dupilumab) for the Treatment of Severe Asthma[1]
The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts Announces the Opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, ...
Rishabh Pant Starts his NFT Journey with Rario
MODIA paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research Mental Health
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI