Tower Semiconductor Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – October 18, 2021 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release on Monday, November 08, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results and fourth quarter 2021 guidance on Monday, November 08, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).



This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on Tower Semiconductor’s website at www.towersemi.com or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll-Free: 1-888-642-5032; Israel: 03-918-0610; International: +972-3-918-0610. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.