Ascendant Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$2 million (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue approximately 8.33 million units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of C$0.24 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.40 for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about October 27, 2021, and may elect to close the Offering in one or more tranches. The Offering is subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the Lagoa Salgada project as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered on a private placement basis pursuant to the "accredited investor" exemption or other available and agreed upon exemptions from prospectus requirements. The Units, including all underlying securities thereof, will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.