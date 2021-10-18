Gray Promotes John Fiorelli to General Manager of KOLO-TV in Reno

John has more than 20 years of media experience in the Reno market. In March 2006, he joined KOLO-TV as Account Executive and, over the years, has served as the station’s Business Development Manager, Local Sales Manager and, since June 2016, General Sales Manager. He succeeds Matt Eldridge, who recently retired after a long tenure with the station.

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray ” ) (NYSE: GTN ) announced today that it has promoted John Fiorelli to the role of General Manager/General Sales Manager of Gray’s KOLO-TV in Reno, Nevada, effective today.

Senior Vice President Nick Matesi, himself a former General Manager of KOLO-TV, said, “John’s passion for the business, the station, and the community makes him perfectly suited to lead KOLO-TV into the future.” John and his family have called Reno home for the past 23 years.

